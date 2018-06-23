Gun owners call for teachers to carry weapon on campuses during rally in Santa Fe

EMBED </>More Videos

Carry for our Kids rally held in Santa Fe. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
A small group of open-carry gun advocacy and gun rights organizations held a rally Saturday in Santa Fe.

Those in attendance called on the school district to adopt policies that would allow teachers and staff to carry a weapon on school campuses.

The rally was presented by This is Texas Freedom Force and the pro-gun advocacy group Open Carry Texas.

Santa Fe ISD has yet to adopt a policy that would allow teachers to be armed. The state of Texas has left the decision up to local school boards.

Earlier this month, the district announced the plan to implement several new changes in the upcoming months to increase safety and bring awareness to mental health across the district.

Those plans include increasing security presence, adding additional counselors to address mental health and creating a committee designed to "research possible solutions to ensure a safe learning environment for students and staff."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school safetygunsSanta Fe High School shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News