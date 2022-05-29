Livingston High School presents diploma of bandmember who was killed in 2021

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday, it's a bittersweet moment for a Livingston family who lost their son in a hit-and-run crash.Livingston High School presented Cole Overstreet's diploma to his sister during graduation on Saturday morning.In September 2021, Cole performed with his school's marching band at their homecoming game.After the game, Cole was driving a fellow band member home when investigators say his truck was hit head-on and the other driver took off."He was such a good kid. He just worked really hard," said Cole's mother. "They have always included him in everything. And I think it's good for him to be recognized."The family says seeing their son's diploma presented at graduation meant a lot to the many friends he had in his life.