18-wheeler driver charged for allegedly hitting and killing Livingston ISD student getting off bus

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler driver is charged in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was hit and killed while getting off a Livingston ISD bus on Thursday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of 41-year-old Gregory Jackson on Friday.

Jackson was arrested for criminal negligent homicide following the incident, which shut down US-59 north of Livingston throughout the evening.

Authorities said a Livingston ISD school bus was northbound when it stopped in the outside lane with its flashing red lights and stop sign extended to drop off a student.

A Toyota vehicle, driven by 28-year-old Autumn Witt from Lufkin, was behind the school bus when the northbound semi-truck hit the back of that car.

Then, DPS said the truck, driven by Jackson, veered right and hit the teen in a driveway.

The 15-year-old, whose identity wasn't immediately released, died at the scene. Jackson and the Toyota driver were not injured.

SkyEye flew over US-59 nearly three hours after the crash, capturing the active investigation and the Toyota vehicle with front bumper damage.

Livingston ISD offered condolences to the teen's loved ones in the wake of the crash, saying the following:

"Our district lost a member of its family. At times like this, we are reminded how precious life can be and how fragile each life truly is.



It is sad when our district loses a member of its family. It is even more tragic when such a young life is taken away from us.



We extend our thoughts and sincere condolences to family and friends.



All of our counselors are available in the morning to listen and help any students needing assistance. We are fortunate to have a team of experienced counselors who can provide much-needed comfort to our students and staff."

Jackson was booked into the Polk County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.