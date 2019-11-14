Liquid cocaine discovered in shampoo bottles at IAH

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- U.S. Customs officers found 35 pounds of cocaine in an unusual form and place Monday.A traveler from Colombia had liquid cocaine in 24 shampoo bottles in his bag. The cocaine is valued at over $400,000.Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol found the 26-year-old would-be smuggler as he retrieved his checked baggage from the luggage carousel at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.When the officers discovered the full-sized shampoo bottles, a K9 alerted them in a manner to indicate the presence of narcotics. Officers then tested the liquid inside the bottle and it was revealed to be cocaine.The would-be smuggler was returned to Colombia and the narcotics were seized and turned over to the Houston Police Department for further investigation.