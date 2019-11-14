Liquid cocaine discovered in shampoo bottles at IAH

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- U.S. Customs officers found 35 pounds of cocaine in an unusual form and place Monday.
A traveler from Colombia had liquid cocaine in 24 shampoo bottles in his bag. The cocaine is valued at over $400,000.
Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol found the 26-year-old would-be smuggler as he retrieved his checked baggage from the luggage carousel at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
When the officers discovered the full-sized shampoo bottles, a K9 alerted them in a manner to indicate the presence of narcotics. Officers then tested the liquid inside the bottle and it was revealed to be cocaine.
The would-be smuggler was returned to Colombia and the narcotics were seized and turned over to the Houston Police Department for further investigation.
