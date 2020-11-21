teacher arrested

Former teacher sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to child sexual assault in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former teacher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of a plea deal in a child sex assault case in Montgomery County.

Leticia Lowery, 40, pled guilty on Tuesday to second-degree sexual assault of a child and first-degree sexual performance by a child, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Court records said Lowery had sex with her 13-year-old daughter's boyfriend, who was 15 at the time of the incidents.

It started when the victim's mother suspected something inappropriate happening between the two, and she was advised by a Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant to monitor her son's cell phone.

That's when the victim's mother found text messages between her son and Lowery that were "sexual in nature."

The 15-year-old later admitted to sexual intercourse with Lowery on Nov. 1, 2019 at Lowery's home in Montgomery County, according to court documents.

Court records also mentioned a separate occasion where Lowery sexually assaulted the boy and her daughter in a van. Lowery forced her daughter to perform oral sex on the boy while the boy watched, court records state.

Lowery is scheduled to appear in court in January on solicitation charges related to the alleged text messages.

The video above is from when ABC13 covered this case in 2019.
