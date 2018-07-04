The mayor of Houston says the city was well-prepared to meet the challenges of the flood, nearly a year after Hurricane Harvey.Mayor Sylvester Turner cautioned more rain in coming days could once again affect Houston roadways, but that the bayous in the city are in excellent shape and did what they are designed to do: hold the water, even in the midst of fast and heavy rainfall.While many in Houston were surprised by just how much water was dumped on roadways across the region Wednesday, Mayor Turner said the city's workers were ready to take action."We have more assets than we did during Harvey, more assets that are readily available, so we had about 12 high-water trucks positioned throughout the city, about 43 boats positioned throughout the city, but we didn't have any calls for rescues," Turner said.At times, two or more inches of rain were falling per hour, causing floodwaters to swell in some areas.The waters are receding and Turner said the city will be watching in case their crews are needed again this week.