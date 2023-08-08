SkyEye flew over a League City neighborhood where SWAT officers were called to a chase suspect who barricaded inside a home.

Tuscan Lakes neighbors ordered to stay inside after armed suspect runs into home in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy police presence can be seen near a home in the Tuscan Lakes subdivision Tuesday evening after a suspect led law enforcement on a chase.

League City police said the suspect ran into a house located in the 1300 block of San Remo Lane and fired at least two shots inside.

Lt. Shawn Murray told Eyewitness News that the incident began when police attempted to make a traffic stop. Instead, the driver sped away before heading into a neighborhood and stopped outside of a home on San Remo Lane.

People in the house ran out when the armed suspect ran inside, according to Murray.

Neighbors are ordered to stay indoors while law enforcement surround the house.

The Goddard School of League City, a nearby daycare, is under lockdown due to the SWAT scene.

SkyEye video shows several officers in tactical gear while in a standoff with the suspect.

