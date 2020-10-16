18-year-old shot in the head while driving on FM 646, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old is in the hospital after he was shot in the head while driving in League City.

Around 1:16 a.m., the police department responded to a call of gunshots in the 2400 block of FM 646 in the Bay Colony area.

When officers arrived, they found the 18-year-old in the 2800 block of Bay Creek Dr. with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials say he was alert and conscious. He also told police someone shot him while he was driving on FM 646.

He was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.
