Touch-free, mobile sanitizing units available at Shell Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- LD Systems, which is based in Houston, provides staging and sound services for Shell Freedom Over Texas, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Austin City Limits Festival, Lollapalooza, and other major events across the globe.However, thanks to COVID-19, things have been different for the company in 2020."It immediately put the brakes on anything related to entertainment," said LD Systems president and general manager Rob McKinley.As a result, LD Systems began looking for ways to assist the entertainment industry in coming back once the pandemic allows for large gatherings. They pinpointed the importance of hand washing, as well as hand sanitizing, as the focus of their efforts."We put our heads together and started engineering some robust solutions," McKinley said. "We actually put together another company."That company is called Clean Hand Station USA, and they currently have two products. One is an all-encompassing mobile unit that features soap, water, paper towels, and sanitizer all in one place. They also have a sanitizer-only unit, which is also mobile."It's all done with pedal controls," said McKinley. "You're not having to touch anything with your hands."These devices will be used at this year's Shell Freedom Over Texas, which you can watch on Saturday at 6:30pm on ABC13. While an audience won't be at Jones Hall for the event, there will be performers, crew, and more who need access to these devices."It's definitely a big upgrade from what we're used to seeing at festival sites," said Doug Aller of Pyrotecnico, which is the company that does fireworks for the event. "It's great."McKinley says they've already used the sanitizing units at graduation events across Houston. They're also planning on placing units inside of Minute Maid Park once baseball begins."We've found very good response," said McKinley. "People come right up to it and get acclimated to it."You can visit CleanHandStationUSA.com for more information on these devices. You can also go to LDSystems.com for more on LD Systems.