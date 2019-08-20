Houston attorney Jeffery Stern, along with additional lawyers, charged with federal crimes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prominent Houston plaintiff's attorney Jeffrey Stern is charged with four others in an alleged case-running scheme that also allegedly included tax evasion and obstruction of justice.

No one at Stern's office would comment on Tuesday.

Staff at attorney Richard Plezia's office didn't even know he is also charged in the scheme, until ABC13 showed up.

In all, three attorneys, Stern, Plezia, and Deborah Bradley, were indicted, along with wellness clinic owner Lamont Ratliff and a legal assistant. Only the legal assistant has entered a guilty plea.

Stern made national headlines eight years ago when he was charged with plotting to have his wife Yvonne killed. Stern's mistress at the time was sent to prison, but the charges against him were dropped and the couple stayed married.

ABC13 called Yvonne Stern about these new charges, and she hung up without commenting.

