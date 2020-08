Lamar Consolidated ISD says face shields can be used in place of masks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family in the Rosenberg area, who has children in Lamar Consolidated ISD, said they carefully considered whether to have their children learn in-person when school starts later this month or learn online from home."We decided to send them back to class," said the father of three, who asked not be identified. "It was because the kids would be required to wear masks."This week, he said the district updated its policy allowing plastic face shields rather than masks."I know what kids are like," he said. "In high school, they'll take them off, and in lower grades, they may slip off."The CDC's recommendation says face shields should be used in conjunction with masks."[The] CDC doesn't recommend use of face shields for normal everyday coverings because of a lack of evidence of their effectiveness," read a statement on its website.Face shields don't cover the entire face, so droplets can escape if the person wearing one coughs or sneezes.Lamar CISD released a statement on Sunday stating the district policy mirrors that of the Texas Education Agency, which reads, "Full-face shields may be worn in place of a mask to protect eyes, nose and mouth whenever a mask isn't feasible, or when the lesson benefits from being able to see a full face."It's a contradiction that bothers the LCISD father. He told Eyewitness News he changed his decision to have his children learn in-person. Instead, they'll be taking classes virtually from home."I don't know that a lot of parents saw the district's revised policy," he said. "But I hope that [they'll] be sure of how they want their children to learn."The district has posted its entire "Disease Mitigation Policy," including the updated mask policy, online.You can explore it entirely by visiting the LCISD website The deadline for Lamar ISD to sign up for in-class or online is Sunday night at midnight.