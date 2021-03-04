ABC13 job fair to highlight positions in Lake Jackson area where you can make a difference

The latest Texas jobs report shows the Lake Jackson area unemployment is at nearly 10 percent. That's one of the highest in the Houston area, and double what the city normally experiences.
A big reason is the pandemic's squeeze on the oil and gas industry.
"It really has had an effect on a lot of the chemical plant industries, and manufacturing that we have in the community," Workforce Solutions officer manager Jessica Douglas explained.
If you're one of those who lost your job during the pandemic, there are employers in the Lake Jackson area hiring.
"Actually, right now, some of our hot jobs are more for the medical field," Douglas said.
To get there, you might need training. Workforce Solutions is one place where you can learn how to find it.
"Maybe they've been in the refinery for 20 years, and you want to do something different," Douglas said. "We can help them develop employment plans for reaching that goal."
Just one problem -- the new office that opened less than two months ago has been closed to the public.
"I want to open now! People will come up to the door and I'm like, 'Come on in!' But we can't do that yet," Douglas explained.
The good news is you can receive all the services virtually. Online is also how you can get a job.
We're partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair featuring more than 200 jobs. To participate, just head to our website, or our streaming app on Roku or Amazon Fire Stick today at 11:30 a.m.
To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
Three of the jobs are for Freeport Police Department officers. It's an agency looking for more than a new employee.
"It's definitely a calling," Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey explained. "It's an honor to wear the badge. To serve others is what it is."
Garivey said officers are treated like "family," and he expects them to improve the community.
"Take the time to go into one of your stores, and see a kid in there, give them a sticker. Give them a trading card. Let them know that the police are your friends. That's the kind of stuff we teach here," Garivey explained.
He leads by example. Garivey formed a bond with a young girl diagnosed with terminal cancer. He named Abigail an officer, and she became a local celebrity with law enforcement agencies, and Houston athletes.
"We have wings that you can't see, halos above our head," Garivey said. "We're supposed to do that. And I know if I lead by example my guys see that and they want to do that."
