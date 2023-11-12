Man shot, killed after allegedly making threats outside Lake Houston Methodist Church, deputies say

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting happened outside of a church in northeast Harris County on Sunday morning, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that shots were fired inside the Methodist church located at 23606 FM-2100.

In an update, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said gunfire erupted outside in the parking lot, where one person was killed.

Investigators said it all started when a suspicious man, whose mother was previously involved with the church, allegedly told a member, "Today is going to be the day," and referenced the pastor.

Deputies responded to the threat and were searching for the suspicious man after he fled the scene.

At some point, church members alerted another member, who works for Texas EquuSearch, about what happened, according to investigators.

Investigators said when the Texas EquuSearch worker came out to the parking lot, the suspicious man allegedly ran toward him, prompting the worker to fire shots.

The sheriff's office said the worker fired two shots using a long gun, and the suspicious man fell to the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez believes the suspicious man was arrested Saturday for an unrelated incident and may have been released sometime Sunday morning.

About 50 to 70 people were inside the church during the shooting, but deputies said there were no other injuries.

Tim Miller, with Texas EquuSearch, said he was on the phone with the worker when the shooting happened. Miller said the suspected shooter called him because he had concerns about the suspicious man.

"He's a great member. He's dedicated. He's done wonderful work. He's always there for people out there with missing loved ones," Miller said. "He was here for the protection of the people at the church."

