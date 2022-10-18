Emergency shelter in place drill scheduled in City of La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- An emergency drill is scheduled to take place in the City of La Porte, La Porte Independent School District and San Jacinto College on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The city says that the drill is set to be conducted with the city's internal personnel and students in the district.

The city is warning passing motorists and residents ahead of time that they may see an increased emergency response vehicles near Bay Area Boulevard and on Fairmont, as well as emergency equipment and responders.

Facilities and campuses will conduct internal drills to simulate a shelter-in-place.

The city will answer any questions about the matter at 281-470-0010 or oem@laportetx.gov.