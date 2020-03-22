Kroger giving one-time bonuses to employees during COVID-19 outbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kroger announced on Saturday that it will provide a one-time bonus of $300 to full-time and $150 to part-time employees as a way to help their associates during the coronavirus crisis."Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort."The special bonus will be paid to workers who were hired on or before March 1.The company also expanded its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include paid time off for self-isolation and COVID-19 symptoms."We believe that by expanding our emergency leave guidelines, more of our associates can feel certain knowing that if their health is affected by or if they experience symptoms of COVID-19, they will be supported while they stay at home and recover," said Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer. "We are appreciative of all of our managers who have been working individually with associates in recognition that every associate's situation is personal. We also want to make it easier for associates to follow our guidance to stay home if they feel sick and to do our part to flatten the curve."For those affected by COVID-19, the organization has also made available additional resources through the Kroger Family of Companies Helping Hands fund to provide financial assistance to associates who face hardship due to COVID-19, including lack of access to childcare and for those considered higher-risk.