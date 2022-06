Strawberry supermoon doughnut only available today at Krispy Kreme

EMBED >More News Videos AccuWeather reveals why the last supermoon of 2021 is called the strawberry supermoon.

Rising soon, for ONE DAY ONLY! You'll be over the moon with our limited edition 🍓 Kreme filled Strawberry Supermoon #doughnut, available TOMORROW 6/24 only! 🍩 WHILE SUPPLIES LAST! #krispykreme



Participating US & CAN shops, on 6/24 only. All info here https://t.co/WkNZkwayjX pic.twitter.com/FgJ6sjsHra — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 23, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is celebrating the last supermoon of the year with a special sweet treat.The North Carolina-based doughnut shop created a strawberry supermoon doughnut that will be available Thursday only.The treat is filled with strawberry cream, dipped in strawberries and cream icing and topped with graham cracker moon dust.The special, limited edition sweet treat is available at participating stores and through online ordering.