Food & Drink

Strawberry supermoon doughnut only available today at Krispy Kreme

EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme supermoon doughnut available 1-day only

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is celebrating the last supermoon of the year with a special sweet treat.

The North Carolina-based doughnut shop created a strawberry supermoon doughnut that will be available Thursday only.

WATCH: What is the strawberry supermoon and how can I see it?
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather reveals why the last supermoon of 2021 is called the strawberry supermoon.



The treat is filled with strawberry cream, dipped in strawberries and cream icing and topped with graham cracker moon dust.

The special, limited edition sweet treat is available at participating stores and through online ordering.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncsupermoondoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News