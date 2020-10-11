3 shot outside east Houston night club

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight at an east Houston night club ended in gunfire early Sunday, and three people were hurt.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Federal Road in the parking lot of the Koko Bongo Club.

The fight began inside the establishment and continued in the parking lot when someone began shooting, according to Houston police.

Two men and a women were struck by bullets. All three victims were stable and are expected to survive, police said.

No one was taken into custody, and it wasn't clear how many people were involved in the fight.
