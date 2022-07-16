Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Kodak Black arrested during traffic stop in Florida; 31 oxycodone tablets found, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Rapper Kodak Black walks red carpet in Brooklyn

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested during a traffic stop in Florida, authorities said Friday.

Black, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, was driving a purple Dodge Durango with an expired license when Florida Highway Patrol spotted the car had windows tints "which appeared to be darker than the legal limit," police said in a news release. It was also discovered during a records check that the vehicle's registration was expired.

As police searched the car, they found nearly $75,000 in cash and a small clear bag that contained 31 white tablets of oxycodone, according to the release. Oxycodone is a type of an opioid drug that treats pain and can become highly addictive, according to the CDC.

Black, 25, was taken to the Broward County Jail, where online records show him in custody Saturday morning.

CNN has reached out to Black's attorney and record label for comment.

April 2019: Kodak Black covers face with cash as he leaves jail after arrest for drugs, weapons
EMBED More News Videos

Kodak Black hides face behind wad of cash as he leaves jail.


Black was raised in Pompano Beach, Florida. His breakout hit was "Tunnel Vision," which became his first top 10 song on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts.

In November 2019, Black was sentenced to more than three years in prison on weapons charges after he pleaded guilty to knowingly making false written statements when trying to acquire firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer.

On his last day in office, former President Donald Trump commuted Black's weapons sentence, calling the rapper a "prominent artist and community leader," in a statement released by the White House.

CNN's Melissa Alonso, Emma Tucker and Carlos Suarez contributed to this report.

The CNN Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridarapperoxycodone
TOP STORIES
Child crashes truck into 2 homes, struck Harris Co. deputy patrol car
Expect delays after another weekend of closures on I-610 and I-69
Jose Altuve, Carlos Rodon, Nolan Arenado all out of MLB All-Star Game
2 HPD officers injured in wrong-way crash, police say
Less rain and hotter temps this weekend
How Texas and Florida responded differently after school shootings
Man shot in standoff with officers at motel in Magnolia, officials say
Show More
HPD sergeant stops possible mass shooting at the Galleria
Texans may hear more calls for power conservation next week
Man dies from injuries in firework accident, Dickinson police say
Officials urging for public's help to solve June 2021 murder
Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero
More TOP STORIES News