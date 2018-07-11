Knife-wielding woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Willis

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Montgomery Co. (KTRK)

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman carrying a knife has died in an officer-involved shooting in Willis.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrived to the scene in the 11000 block of Canal Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman, who investigators say burglarized the home, was belligerent and unresponsive to commands to put down the knife, officials said.

During a press conference, officials said the knife-wielding woman advanced toward a sergeant.

"Fearing for the sergeant's safety and life, a four-year and six-year veteran (deputies) of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office discharged their firearms, striking the female multiple times," the sheriff's office said.

The woman was pronounced dead after first aid efforts failed.

An investigation is still ongoing.

