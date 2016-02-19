Video captures school bus' dangerously close encounter with oncoming train

Students of a local Houston-area high school captured heart-stopping video of a train nearly missing their school bus.

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- A Klein ISD bus driver has been fired after the district says the driver came "dangerously close" to getting hit by a train.

It happened February 10 at the intersection of Northcrest and Root Road.

The video has been the most talked about at Klein Oak High School.

"We saw it on Instagram," said one student.

In the video posted on YouTube, you can hear students inside reacting as this train passes by, missing them by inches.

"It was kind of scary," another student reacted.

The video was recorded last week by students riding the bus. Shortly after, the district launched an investigation into the driver's actions that day.

Classmates of those who ride this bus couldn't believe it.

"(The driver) stopped in the middle of the railroad track as the train was coming and she pulled ahead a little bit more," said one student.

"For him to be sitting in the back of the bus and for it to go right by him, he was really sacred," said another student whose friend was sitting in the back of the bus.

"I felt like I was in there and it was like here's the bus and it's like not even a foot away. It was kind of bad," said another student.

The district released the following statement:

"On Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 2:18 at the intersection of Northcrest and Root Rd., a bus transporting Klein Oak High School students home from school came dangerously close to being hit by a train. The bus driver subsequently returned the bus to school reporting that the students were too loud for the bus to be driven safely. The bus driver was suspended while the incident was investigated. The investigation revealed that the driver did not follow standard procedures when crossing the railroad track with the train coming in the distance. The bus driver is no longer employed by the district."

"I'm happy she's gone. I don't want my friends dying," said one student.

Meantime students say, while it was a school bus this time there are others who do the same.

"This kind of thing happens a lot some people will be impatient with the track and they will literally go around the signs," said a student.