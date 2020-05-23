Pets & Animals

Kitten born with two faces in Oregon named Biscuit and Gravy

OREGON -- An Oregon family was surprised to see that their cat had given birth to a kitten with two faces.

The kitten, named Biscuit and Gravy, was born with two faces, four eyes, two noses and two mouths.

B.J. and Kyla King said the kitten can meow with one mouth, while simultaneously eating out of the other.

Unfortunately, Biscuit and Gravy won't survive for very long as a result of its birth defect.

In the meantime, the King family said they will give the kitten as much love as possible and share Biscuit and Gravy's story online.
