Buffalo Bayou Park booms with colossal $100 million donation from Houston's biggest benefactors

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's East End is in the midst of a renaissance, as evidenced by booming residential development, new restaurants and retail, and quality-of-life initiatives like hiking and bike trails near the East Downtown Trail.

This East End renaissance, to that end, goes hand in hand with Buffalo Bayou. Now, an ambitious master plan is closer to being realized, thanks to a game-changing new gift from Houston's biggest benefactors, Rich and Nancy Kinder, who've just donated $100 million to its completion.

Just days off a $50 million donation to their eponymous Rice University Kinder Institute, the Kinders have gifted a colossal $100 million to help expand Buffalo Bayou Park eastward, as part of the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan.

