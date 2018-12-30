Man opens fire injuring mother, killing 7-year-old girl in northeast Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother injured, 7-year-old killed during shooting

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting involving a 7-year-old girl Sunday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at 15491 Wallisville Road near the Beltway around 7:15 a.m.

Deputies say five people were leaving a Walmart when an unknown man pulled up next to their vehicle and started shooting inside.

Investigators say the child was shot and killed and her mother was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital. Another young child was also injured by glass fragments. The other two people in the vehicle were not injured.

The 7-year-old killed has been identified as Jazmine Barnes by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Barnes' wounded mother was also identified as 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington.

"We're using all resources available to bring this killer to justice. Please turn yourself in now. We will be looking for you. We will find you," Harris County Sheriff's Office Major Jesse Razo said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the shooting.

Deputies described the suspect as a white man in his 40s, with a beard and driving a red pickup truck.

EMBED More News Videos

HCSO deputies searching for suspect who shot child to death

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotdouble shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Alleged gunman nabbed on way to fulfill 'prophecy' at church
Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes thanks supporters
Texans AFC South champs gear flying off shelves
Everything you need to know to buy Texans playoff tickets
Texans clinch AFC South title after taking down Jaguars
UH football parting ways with head coach Major Applewhite
Astros star gives fans a look at this 5-story Houston home
Show More
Former deputy accused of killing his mother and sister
Liquor store explains employee guidelines
Texans playoff scenarios heading into Week 17
Teen dies after running stop sign and crashing into wall
Man charged for allegedly setting Dollar General on fire
More News