EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4990776" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HCSO deputies searching for suspect who shot child to death

Update on Wallisville Road Shooting: 7 year old victim has been identified as Jazmine Barnes (black female). Mother, LaPorsha Washington, 30 years old (black female), sustained a wound and survived her injury. Please keep this family in your prayers. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 30, 2018

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting involving a 7-year-old girl Sunday morning.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at 15491 Wallisville Road near the Beltway around 7:15 a.m.Deputies say five people were leaving a Walmart when an unknown man pulled up next to their vehicle and started shooting inside.Investigators say the child was shot and killed and her mother was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital. Another young child was also injured by glass fragments. The other two people in the vehicle were not injured.The 7-year-old killed has been identified as Jazmine Barnes by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Barnes' wounded mother was also identified as 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington."We're using all resources available to bring this killer to justice. Please turn yourself in now. We will be looking for you. We will find you," Harris County Sheriff's Office Major Jesse Razo said.Investigators are working to determine the cause of the shooting.Deputies described the suspect as a white man in his 40s, with a beard and driving a red pickup truck.