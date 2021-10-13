Houston Furniture Bank aims to help keep children from sleeping on the floor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to the advocacy group Children at Risk, 300,000 children are estimated to be sleeping on the floor every night in the greater Houston area. Data also shows that one in three children in our region is living in poverty.However, theis trying to change that and inviting other members of the community to help make a difference.Leaders of the organization have a campaign called "No Kids on the Floor" where you can make a monthly or a one-time donation to the cause.The Houston Furniture Bank provides essential furniture to families in transition. They recycle mattresses and make new ones, so, with every $150 donated to their campaign, it will allow the organization to provide a quality bed set to a child in need.The organization said they also have an outlet store which serves two purposes.According to their website, the "outlet stores are a way of giving back to the community in Houston, and they also help the Houston Furniture Bank sustain itself so we can continue helping families in our community who are desperately in need. Every purchase helps us continue our No Kids on the Floor! campaign, dedicated to providing beds to children in families who cannot afford them."