Three students at a Wisconsin high school brought brownies to school, baked with an extra ingredient.It was meant to be a prank. But five of their classmates weren't laughing, after getting sick from eating the dessert.Prosecutors are looking into whether the teens responsible should face charges.Clinton Police Chief Dave Hooker told WISC-TV , "It's just a very stupid, unfortunate prank that really went horribly bad."The students baked brownies laced with Zyrexin, an over-the-counter dietary supplement marketed as a sexual enhancer.After eating the brownies, the students reported feeling sick and jittery. Two were sent to the hospital for treatment.In a letter sent to parents and posted on Facebook, the school district says it does not condone the "reckless behavior" that "endangered the health and safety of other students."