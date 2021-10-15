feel good

Arkansas boy wins USA mullet contest to help foster kids

EMBED <>More Videos

Boy wins mullet contest to help kids just like him

ARKANSAS (KTRK) -- And the winner for the best kid mullet goes to... an Arkansas middle schooler who has been growing his hair since the start of quarantine.

Allan Baltz won first place in the kid's division of a nationwide battle for the best mullet.

Allan's mother said he got interested in competing when he heard the winner would get $2,500, but he was not thinking about himself.

"Until he found out there was money involved, to which he quickly said, 'Well, I could do it and give the money to kids in foster care,'" said his mother.

Allan is no stranger to foster care.

"Well I know how it feels to be in foster care, so I thought maybe it would be sweet to do it," he said.

Allan and his sister were both in the foster care system until they were adopted. He donated his prize money to two Arkansas foster care organizations.

Since then, people have donated an additional $3,000 in honor of Allan and his mullet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarkansascompetitioncontestsmoneyfoster carefoster kidsfun stufffeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Kindergartner hugs each classmate when school day ends
Halloween star Anthony Alfano reveals 2021 costume
Students show Astros game spirit all the way down to Minute Maid Park
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News