Traffic

Teens taken to hospital after major crash in Needville

NEEDVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people, including two teens, were injured in a major, two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Needville.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet shortly before 8 a.m. that the crash happened at Jeske and Roesler roads, which are shut down in all directions until further notice.

The sheriff's office said a female and two teens were taken to the hospital.

Of them, two people were transported by air ambulance.

One male was treated at the scene for minor injuries.



It wasn't immediately known what led to the crash.

