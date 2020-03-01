CORYDON, Ind. -- An Indiana community gave a high school basketball coach the surprise of a lifetime during a game -- news of a life-saving kidney match.
Coach Chase Best had no idea the biggest event of Corydon Central High School's senior night game was a halftime event for him.
Best was diagnosed with a kidney disease at age 11. Recently, his condition had worsened, so he'd spent years searching for an organ donor.
While Corydon's school colors are black and gold, students wore green in support of organ donation, WHAS-TV reported. Best had assumed this was a way to raise awareness for "Be The Match," an organization that operates a registry of donors.
Then, during halftime, Best was surprised with the big news: his former baseball coach was a perfect match. The announcement brought the entire gym to their feet and loved ones to tears.
Even with his new lease on life, Coach Chase was still focused on the game.
"Hey, hey, we're winning this game," he told his team during a group hug.
Community surprises high school basketball coach with kidney donor match during game
U.S. & WORLD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More