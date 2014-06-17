Two kids steal car to visit their grandma

Two alert teenagers saw a speeding car and notice there were two young kids inside

Two teens are being called heroes because their quick thinking stopped two children on a joy ride. When they saw a car swerving around on the road they expected the driver to be drunk.

As Andrew Gonring pulled up next to the vehicle he quickly realized he was wrong. Sitting in the driver's seat was a 9-year-old boy while a four-year-old rode along on the passenger's side. Andrew got a friend to help him try to stop the kids who were driving up to 70-miles an hour at one point.

"I came around him and then came in front of him and slowed him down. He was in front, I was in back, kind of just pinned him so they couldn't go in reverse or drive or hit anyone else," said Gonring.

The teens finally got the kids to stop the car and called police. The children stole the car, which still had the keys in the ignition from a parking lot.

They told police they were on their way to grandma's house.

This story comes to us from ABC affiliate WISN in Wisconsin.