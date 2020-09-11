Evicted Houston mom of 4 moves into new home thanks to your help

Society

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston mom of four who was evicted with her children after she lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic now has a home.

Kenia Madrigal's story spread far and wide, with many stepping up to help after they found out she and her four children, ages 11, 8, 3, and 1, were sleeping in her SUV since June.

Madrigal couldn't afford to pay rent at the time.

After the story aired on Eyewitness News, a co-worker at her new job set up a fundraising account and hundreds of people from across the country donated.

The GoFundMe page's initial goal was $800. It ended up raising more than $73,000.

With that money, Madrigal and her children were able to move into a new home.

ABC13 caught up with the mom on move-in day. She said finally having a safe place to rest their heads is a huge relief.

"I feel like I'm finally okay. I don't have to stress so much, I don't have to worry so much. My kids have somewhere they can sleep now," Madrigal said.

Madrigal was also excited to finally have a kitchen again where she can cook, and that her children have their own rooms.

She said she cried when she received the call that she was approved for the house. But she also wanted to make it clear, she's thankful to everyone who helped her.

"None of this would have been possible without the help of everybody honestly. I don't think I would have been here right now if it weren't for the people who have been supporting me and who donated. So for that I'm grateful," Madrigal said.

