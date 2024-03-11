The cemeteries are on the site of the original Freedmen's Town in Kendleton.

Volunteers return to restore dignity to graves of former slaves at Fort Bend Freedmen's Town site

KENDLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- Through hard work, perseverance, pride, and love, two overgrown and forgotten Fort Bend County cemeteries were cleaned, cleared and given the respect they deserve earlier this month.

On March 3, Judge Toni Wallace joined a group from all over the county to help refurbish the Newman Chapel Cemetery and the Oak Hill Cemetery in Bates Allen County Park.

"This is history. This is community. This is our way of honoring the heritage of Fort Bend County. It's our way of saying what happened out here matters. We want to make sure everyone is remembered," Wallace said.

Former U.S. Representative Pete Olson was also part of the clean up, adding, "This a great effort by volunteers from all over Fort Bend County."

The cemeteries are on the site of the original Freedmen's Town in Kendleton.

Fort Bend Commissioner Dexter McCoy recently announced at Newman Chapel Cemetery that the state's first African-American memorial will be built on the site. Construction is expected to start later this summer.

