Mayor of Kendleton arrested on charges of abuse of official capacity in Fort Bend Co., officials say

Mayor Darryl Humphrey was arrested on Wednesday on charges of abuse of official capacity.

He's accused of subjecting the owner of an RV park to illegal water and sewer charges.

Mayor Humphrey was already under indictment for refusing to comply to a public information request by that same RV park owner.

