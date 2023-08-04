WATCH LIVE

Mayor of Kendleton arrested on charges of abuse of official capacity in Fort Bend Co., officials say

Friday, August 4, 2023 5:01PM
Mayor Darryl Humphrey is accused of subjecting the owner of an RV park to illegal water and sewer charges. This marks his second indictment.

KENDLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- In Fort Bend County, the mayor of Kendleton has just been slapped with another indictment.

Mayor Darryl Humphrey was arrested on Wednesday on charges of abuse of official capacity.

He's accused of subjecting the owner of an RV park to illegal water and sewer charges.

Mayor Humphrey was already under indictment for refusing to comply to a public information request by that same RV park owner.

