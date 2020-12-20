Driver killed in NW Houston crash after hitting tree

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man died early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in northwest Houston after striking a tree in the median, police said.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Kempwood Drive near Hempstead Road.

The driver was alone in the vehicle that left the road, jumped a curb and struck the tree, according to Houston police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers didn't know what may have caused the vehicle to leave the road, or if the driver was experiencing issues prior to the crash.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.
