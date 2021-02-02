Kemah coach accused of having sex with 16-year-old trainee

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- A Kemah coach has been charged after accusations that he assaulted a 16-year-old he was training.According to court documents from the Galveston County District Attorney's office, the victim stated when she began training with then-39-year-old Floyd Thompson in the spring of 2016.The victim told authorities she took athletics seriously, had hopes of getting a scholarship that Thompson promised, and expressed her trust in him to lead her to succeed.The victim says she was a "favorite" of Thompson. On one occasion in December of 2016, Thompson leaned over to say good-bye, hugged her, kept a hold of her letting her and kissed her. The victim stated she was confused and that Thompson expressed he liked her.Records state that over time, Thompson began telling the victim what to wear."He told her that her body was changing and that track athletes wear sports and spandex," court documents read. "She believed that if she would follow him in his training methods that the promise of him getting her a track scholarship was real."According to documents, Thompson was paying special attention to the victim and was separating her from the rest of the trainees.The first alleged sexual encounter with Thompson happened around July and August of 2018, while the victim was 16. The victim told authorities that Thompson denied the incident after she asked him about it. As time went on, after the victim's 17th birthday, sexual encounters became more frequent, investigators said.Documents state the sexual encounters happened at a gym Thompson used in Kemah.Thompson, now 42 years old, was charged with four counts of sexual assault of a child and his bond was set at $100,000.Kemah police also believe more victims may be out there and are asking them to come forward.