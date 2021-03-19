Traffic

Tanker truck fire shuts down main lanes on I-10 WB in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A tanker truck that caught fire is causing delays on the feeder of I-10 in Katy.

According to a tweet posted by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable's office, a tanker truck is on fire on the feeder and all main lanes are closed due to smoke.



Details on if there are any injuries have not been released.

Meanwhile, authorities are asking anyone in the area to take an alternate route and avoid the scene.



This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

