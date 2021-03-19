Tanker truck fire shuts down main lanes on I-10 WB in Katy

According to a tweet posted by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable's office, a tanker truck is on fire on the feeder and all main lanes are closed due to smoke.
Major Crash: I-10 WB feeder in front of Bucee’s. A tanker truck is on fire and the main lanes are closed due to smoke. Use an alternate route. @CityofKatyOEM is primary POC. #HouTraffic— Fort Bend Pct 3 Constable (@FortBendPct3) March 19, 2021
1750 pic.twitter.com/PfMnqNxYE0
Details on if there are any injuries have not been released.
Meanwhile, authorities are asking anyone in the area to take an alternate route and avoid the scene.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
