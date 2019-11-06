Katy ISD worker accused of throwing phone at student with autism

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy ISD para-professional is accused of throwing a phone at a student with autism, striking him in the head.Crystal Jane Sedlar is charged with injury to a disabled individual, which is a felony.Court records say on Oct. 22, the 15-year-old student was being argumentative with a special education teacher at James E. Taylor High School. Police say that's when Sedlar interjected herself in the conversation between the teen and the teacher.She then grasped the teen's arm from behind and attempted to move him, according to court records. That's when a witness says the teen faced Sedlar and became combative by pulling her hair and slapping her. Sedlar then slapped the teen back and a mutual fight occurred.Another para-professional teacher's assisted in defusing the situation and as the teen was escorted out the door and his back was turned to Sedlar, she allegedly threw a phone at the back of his head.Court records say the teen said Sedlar "screamed at me" and stated (sic) "kind of temper, so that's why I attack her." He went on to say, "then she does scratch me in the neck and my hand" and "used her phone and she hit me in the head."Witnesses told investigators this was done without additional provocation.