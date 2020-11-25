2 men dead after confrontation over relationship with same woman, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A confrontation between two men turned deadly as they argued about dating the same woman, according to Harris County deputies.Authorities say they responded to the call of a multi-person shooting at a home in the 19400 block of Cypress Arbor Drive just around 6 p.m. Tuesday.Harris County deputies said a man had arrived at the home to confront another man over a relationship with the same woman. At one point during the confrontation, the man who arrived at the home pulled out a gun and shot the other man before turning the gun on himself.Deputies say one woman was home at the time of the shooting.The identifications of the men are not known yet.