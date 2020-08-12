Karbach Brewing Co. bringing new brewery, restaurant to Tomball

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5095933" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sick of drinking Bud Light at the ball game? Karbach Brewery and the Astros are teaming up to introduce a new beer.

TOMBALL, Texas -- Chris Juergen, brewmaster at Houston's Karbach Brewing Co., has plans to break ground on a brewery and restaurant in his hometown of Tomball by year's end, the Tomball Economic Development Corp. announced. Juergen is a Tomball High School graduate.The TEDC board approved an incentive agreement with CCJ Collaborations-founded by Juergen-for construction of a brewery and restaurant in the TEDC's Business & Technology Park, the TEDC announced in an Aug. 11 release.The facility will span 10,500 square feet and include a brewery, restaurant, and packaging and distribution space on 4.6 acres in the park with indoor and outdoor space for guests, according to the release. The project is scheduled to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2020 and open in the second quarter of 2021, according to the release."As a hometown boy, I am thrilled to bring this project to Tomball. The staff and board of the TEDC have been completely supportive since day one," Juergen said in the release. "Tomball is a place that fits this project and allows us to be a part of a welcoming community. We want to start by focusing hyper-local and doing that in Tomball makes sense."The brewery project is expected to create 55 jobs within its first two years of operation in Tomball, according to the release, with an estimated capital investment of more than $4 million. The TEDC projects the five-year net benefit to the city of Tomball to be $848,339, according to the release. The incentive agreement the TEDC board approved is for $254,502, or 30% of the five-year net benefit.Additionally, an economic analysis by the TEDC expects spin-off businesses in the community to produce $7.9 million in economic output over the next 10 years with the brewery project itself generating $22.8 million in direct economic output during that time, according to the release."Our team immediately jumped at the opportunity to work with Chris to bring such a unique project to the Tomball Business & Technology park," TEDC Executive Director Kelly Violette said in the release. "We are very excited to enter into the agreement with CCJ Collaborations and look forward to this exciting venture taking shape in the park soon."Juergen said he plans to announce the name of the brewery in the coming months.In March, Tomball City Council members cast the first vote to approve a conditional-use permit to allow a brewery facility on 4.65 acres within the park, Community Impact Newspaper previously reported. The facility operators could not be named at that time due to a confidentiality agreement."We immediately fell in love with the property in the Business & Technology Park," Juergen said in the release. "The park has all of the necessary infrastructure and space to make it family friendly with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating."