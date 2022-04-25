Kansas head coach visits Houston to meet with local coaches after winning NCAA title championship

"It's a dream come true having Coach Self here," McIngvale told ABC13. "It's great having him here. He's going to be at Gallery Furniture shaking hands and taking pictures with customers who took part in the promotion."
Thanks to Kansas' win earlier this month, the promotion paid out $14,000,000 in free Gallery Furniture products to customers. According to Action Network, Mattress Mack won $12.21 million from his own wagers.
Mattress Mack brought Self to Houston to visit with local coaches and make an appearance at the "refund party" hosted by Gallery Furniture for customers receiving free furniture.
"It will be an amazing day where the brightest minds can come together at Delmar Fieldhouse Complex to educate and gain more knowledge of coaching basketball," said the furniture salesman.
"I have heard of Mattress Mack, but I did not know him or anything like that," Self said. "I didn't know about the free furniture promotion until after the tournament, so it was pretty cool. Anybody that needed us to win, they obviously didn't have much hope at halftime, so I'm glad our guys came out and amended for the first half."
The Jayhawks' championship is the second NCAA title for Self, who also won the championship in 2008. That year's Final Four was hosted in San Antonio. Next year, the men's Final Four returns to Houston's NRG Stadium, a place Kansas has never played a Final Four game.
"San Antonio, New Orleans and Atlanta are fantastic," Self said. "Phoenix and Tampa are good. They're all good because of the weather. When fans go to the Final Four, they don't want to have to pack parkas to get there. This will be great. The fanbase will love it. The city is obviously big enough that it's easy for everybody to get to and direct flights, which is so important. I know they'll do a great job because if they hadn't already done a great job, they wouldn't be hosting again."
Houston is set to host the 2023 NCAA Men's Final Four from March 31 to April 3.
