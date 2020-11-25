Juvenile killed after being shot and hit by car in northwest Houston, police says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department has started an investigation after a juvenile was shot and hit by a vehicle in northwest Houston.

It happened late Tuesday night in the 6100 block of West Tidwell.

According to a tweet published by HPD, the juvenile was shot and hit by a vehicle. The juvenile later died.



It's unclear what caused the incident and details of the juvenile's age were not immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation.
