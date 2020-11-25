Juvenile killed after being shot and hit by car in northwest Houston, police says

It happened late Tuesday night in the 6100 block of West Tidwell.
According to a tweet published by HPD, the juvenile was shot and hit by a vehicle. The juvenile later died.
Commanders and PIO en route to 6100 block of West Tidwell for a deceased juvenile male. Prelim info is the juvenile was shot and struck by a vehicle. No other info at this time as the investigation is on going. #HouNews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 25, 2020
It's unclear what caused the incident and details of the juvenile's age were not immediately released.
The incident remains under investigation.