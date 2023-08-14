9-year-old boy who died in southeast Houston appeared to be malnourished, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after 9-year-old boy who reportedly appeared to be malnourished died in southeast Houston on Monday morning.

Houston police were called to an apartment complex in the 11700 block of Algonquin Drive just before 5 a.m. when neighbors heard a mother screaming in her apartment for help.

The neighbors went to assist the woman and found a 9-year-old boy unresponsive, lying on the floor, HPD said. A neighbor started CPR on the child.

HPD and Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene at the same time. Paramedics continued CPR on the boy and transported him to an area hospital.

The 9-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital an hour later, HPD said.

Investigators and witnesses said the child appeared to be malnourished. HPD said he was very thin with his stomach sunk in.

His mother told HPD he suffered from recent medical issues.

"Based on the mother's comments, the child did have some recent medical conditions, as well as a long term medical illness," Asst. Chief Chandra Hatcher said. "At this point in time, we don't know how that played or did not play into what occurred early in the morning."

Investigators said two mother had two other children -- a 4-year-old and a 3-year-old. They both also appeared to be malnourished but did not require medical attention, Hatcher said.

Police said Child Protective Services has been contacted and HPD's homicide investigators are speaking with the mother.

Because the child's cause of death has not yet been determined, it's too early to say if foul play is involved, Hatcher said.

The mother just moved in approximately two months ago, HPD said. Investigators said there was not much furniture in the apartment, though there was food in the fridge.

Neighbors told police they had seen the children asking for food in the past.

