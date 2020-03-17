Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander undergoes groin surgery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros star Justin Verlander is expected to be in recovery for six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right groin, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Verlander's first start in Spring Training was delayed until March 3 due to discomfort in his right groin.

"Initially, the hope was that physical therapy would be the proper course of action," Astros General Manager James Click said. "However, after a recent setback in his rehab, the medical staff recommended that a surgical procedure was necessary. The early prognosis is that Justin will be out for about six weeks."

Since he started playing for the Astros, Verlander has not missed a start, the organization said.
