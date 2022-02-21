Arts & Entertainment

Justin Bieber postpones concert due to COVID-19 outbreak within his 'Justice World Tour' team

EMBED <>More Videos

Justin Bieber postpones concert due to COVID-19 outbreak within team

LAS VEGAS -- Justin Bieber's "Justice World Tour" has been struck by COVID-19.

Bieber was set to take the stage in Las Vegas Sunday night, but that concert has now been postponed to June 28 following a COVID-19 outbreak within the 27-year-old pop star's team.

"Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority," the tour said on their Twitter page.

According to Variety, Bieber himself has also tested positive for coronavirus.



Tickets bought for Sunday's Las Vegas show will be honored for the rescheduled date, and refunds can be made at the point of purchase, according to the tour.

No other tour dates have been postponed yet.

Bieber is expected to play at The Forum in Inglewood on Thursday, but it's unclear if that will happen.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlas vegasconcertjustin biebercoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiclas vegascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Father strangles son then kills himself in W. Houston, HPD says
Skydive instructor dies after parachute didn't open, company confirms
Local nonprofit launches initiative to help HIV-positive Hispanics
Deshaun Watson could start his deposition as early as this week
'We don't have fire hydrants': House fire sparks frustration
Hundreds attend barbecue benefit for family of 9-year-old murdered
Black-owned small businesses to support in 2022
Show More
Catalytic converters found stolen after high-speed chase
Man charged after shooting death of accomplice, records say
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
Rain chances return Monday with a chilly end to work week
Feds to protect rare Texas plant amid border wall construction
More TOP STORIES News