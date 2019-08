Jussie Smollett case: PR firm says 'every iota' of 'Empire' actor's claim true; police differ

EMBED >More News Videos "Empire" actor and R&B singer Jussie Smollett told Chicago police in January that two men physically attacked him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs. There have been dozens of

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago police have released nearly 70 hours of video in the Jussie Smollett case.

EMBED >More News Videos Former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb speaks Friday morning after being appointed special prosecutor in the Jussie Smollett case.

Previous coverage:

CHICAGO -- Jussie Smollett's PR team says "every iota" of his account of being the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in Chicago is supported by police evidence despite police repeatedly saying it was all staged.A statement emailed Wednesday follows a city filing Monday defending its lawsuit seeking to recoup costs of investigating what it says was a January publicity stunt.The statement says "every iota of information ... Smollett has stated has been fully corroborated."The statement didn't say what evidence allegedly backs Smollett's claim that masked men hurling racist and homophobic insults beat him and looped a noose around his neck.The city says GPS data, video and other evidence prove Smollett paid the men to fake a hate crime.Smollett was accused of staging an attack on himself in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood in January. Police and prosecutors said Smollett orchestrated the attack with the help of two brothers. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.All charges against Smollett were dropped in late February in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.Last week, former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb was appointed as a special prosecutor to investigate Smollett and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's handling of the case.