Massive dinosaurs stomp into Houston area for giant Texas return

HOUSTON, Texas -- A wildly popular Houston-based attraction that has been roaring across the nation is stomping back home just in time for the holidays. Jurassic Quest , the country's top touring dinosaur exhibit, is coming home in its traditional format.The prehistoric, interactive experience roars into Ford Park in Beaumont August 7-8 and NRG Stadium here in Houston August 13-15. These dates mark the first indoor shows since March 2020 due to the pandemic.As CultureMap previously reported , Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru began touring in June 2020 as a response to COVID-19 regulations and has since welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors, a release notes.