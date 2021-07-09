Massive dinosaurs stomp into Houston area for giant Texas return

HOUSTON, Texas -- A wildly popular Houston-based attraction that has been roaring across the nation is stomping back home just in time for the holidays. Jurassic Quest, the country's top touring dinosaur exhibit, is coming home in its traditional format.
The prehistoric, interactive experience roars into Ford Park in Beaumont August 7-8 and NRG Stadium here in Houston August 13-15. These dates mark the first indoor shows since March 2020 due to the pandemic.
As CultureMap previously reported, Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru began touring in June 2020 as a response to COVID-19 regulations and has since welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors, a release notes.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
