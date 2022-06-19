juneteenth

Juneteenth holiday federally recognized thanks in part to 95-year-old Opal Lee

Juneteenth 2022 lands on Sunday
By Cheryl Burton
EMBED <>More Videos

Juneteenth federal holiday thanks in part to Opal Lee, 95

DALLAS -- Opal Lee, 95, spent years lobbying for federal recognition of Juneteenth, and her work finally paid off.

"I still pinch myself sometimes, to see if it really happened," said Lee, known as the "grandmother of Juneteenth."

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed it into federal law, thanks in part to Lee.

"To be invited to the White House, to see Juneteenth signed into law? Oh, I was humbled. I wanted to do a holy dance, but the kids say I try, I'm twerking," she said.

But, the win did not come easily.

RELATED: New name, look for DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center ahead of Juneteenth

Lee organized dozens of 2.5-mile walks to bring awareness to the two and a half years it took for the Emancipation Proclamation to be enforced in Texas.

She and her team also rallied hundreds of thousands of people to sign a petition.

"We took 1,500,000 signatures to Congress, and we were ready to take that many more when we got the call to go to the White House," Lee said.

But, Lee said her work isn't finished, and equity is still something she fights for daily.

"We all want the same thing -- want a decent place to stay, a job that's going to pay us a decent wage. We want schools that actually teach our children what really happened or people don't know where to go, and if they don't know where they came from, if we can be taught to hate, we can be taught to love," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasholidayrace and culturejuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
A Black cowboy fulfills quest to sleep in ancestor's plantation cabin
Explore Galveston's 'Freedom Walk,' commemorating June 19, 1865
ABC13's Erica Simon shares meaning of Juneteenth to her family
Emancipation Park celebrates 150 years of Juneteenth this weekend
TOP STORIES
Clerk shot after telling group to leave the premises, police say
Sizzling for Father's Day, potential for historic heatwave next week
2 monkeypox cases confirmed in Houston area
2 actors dead in Mexico after Netflix series cast, crew van crashes
Explore Galveston's 'Freedom Walk,' commemorating June 19, 1865
Barricaded suspect's family says they asked for help weeks ago
Students improve on STAAR, but haven't fully regained since pandemic
Show More
$150K project to give Brazos Street Bridge landscaping facelift
Barbershop provides homeless men haircuts in honor of Father's Day
15-year-old among 2 injured in drive-by shooting at E. Houston party
US opens COVID vaccine to little kids, shots begin next week
Why lowering gas prices isn't that simple
More TOP STORIES News