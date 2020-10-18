21-year-old accused of following his ex-girlfriend and killing her on the run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are looking for a man they say shot his ex-girlfriend to death while she was in a truck with her current boyfriend.The shooting happened on Sunday, Oct. 18, around 2 p.m. in the Cypress area.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Mann Austin Hayes began following his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Julie De La Garza, while she was riding in a truck with her current boyfriend near Spring Cypress and the Northwest Freeway.Hayes shot through the back window of the truck, hitting De La Garza in the head, investigators said.The woman was sent to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition by Life Flight. On Monday, the family of De La Garza told ABC13 she died due to her injuries.Hayes' vehicle, a white Toyota, was found at a parking lot near Skinner Road.Hayes was originally charged with aggravated assault. Deputies said since De La Garza died, Hayes will now be charged with murder.Anyone with information on Hayes is urged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 orat 713-222-TIPS (8477).