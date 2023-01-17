Cy-Falls basketball team nails undefeated season thanks to 6'8" senior set to play for UH in August

The 6'8 senior Joseph Tugler, or Jojo, is set to play with the Cougars this fall, but for now, he's leading his undefeated basketball team to a hit playoff run.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Cypress-Falls basketball team had a big district win on Friday to improve to 5-0 in 16-6A, and one of the team leaders is a future Houston Cougar.

From what ABC13's Joe Gleason saw from Joseph Tugler this season, he says Tugler is going fit in just fine with the No. 1 college basketball team in the nation.

If you watch Cy Falls play, 6'8'' senior Joseph Tugler will certainly catch your eye.

"You want to have fun when you play basketball. You always want to have fun," Tugler said.

As he's known to friends as Jojo, he has led the Golden Eagles to an undefeated district record, averaging just over 20 points and 14 rebounds per game.

"He's got great energy baseline to baseline. He's got to be one of the best finishers in the state, if not the country. He's just going to play the game, and nothing rattles him. That makes him that next-level type of player," Richard Flores, Cy-Falls head coach, said.

Joseph is a UH signee with a solid foundation based on defense and rebounding.

"I just stay on the glass. Second-chance points are worth a lot. Defense, that's my best ability, defense," Tugler said.

Those pillars are what the UH Coogs stand on for success in their program.

"A big part of this is projection. How good will he be? The biggest deterrent in projection is he lazy. Is he lazy? Does he have a work ethic? The problem with projection, is he lazy. Does he have a work ethic? Well, Jojo has an unbelievable work ethic, and he's a tough kid. And I love everything about his family," University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson said.

"I knew I wanted to stay. My mom and my family are here. It's family over there. I like how they play, their playing style, and their hustling. And it's a winning coach over there, too," Tugler said.

Before he hits campus, JoJo says his immediate goal is to win district. Then he and the Golden Eagles look to make a deep playoff run.