Man accused of sexually assaulting children in cases dating back to the 1970s, HPD says

700 Villarreal Drive in Corpus Christi, Texas, in the 1970s or 1980s

900 South Adams in Dallas, Texas, in 1981 or 1982

Near 3900 Ridge Canyon Road in Baytown, Texas - Date unknown

9600 Hannon Drive from June 20, 1999 to January 9, 2003

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 58-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting teenagers and children, some as young as three years old, in various incidents that police say date back to the 1970s.Jose Luis Pena was charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a child under the age of 14.According to the Houston Police Department, the assaults occurred between June 1999 and 2003 across the state, but most were based in northwest Houston. Police said they've also received reports that Pena committed sexual assaults in the 1970s and 1980s.Police said the incidents occurred on the following dates and locations:Investigators have spoken with several victims who claim Pena sexually assaulted them or someone they knew. The ages of the victims range from 3 to 14 years old.The HPD Special Victims Division opened the investigation into Pena in Nov. 2019 when two women said he sexually assaulted them when they were children.In August, police officially named Pena as the suspect in those assaults based on witness statements and interviews from more alleged victims.Pena was charged in October and was arrested on Friday, Nov. 6. Police believe there may be more victims.Anyone with information on these cases or who may have been in contact with Pena is urged to contact the HPD Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-830-3265 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).