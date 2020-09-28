Houston man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a fugitive wanted for the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 that occurred almost a year ago.Houston police said Jose Guadalupe Torres assaulted a child in the 8900 block of West Hardy Road on Oct. 16, 2019. Detectives learned that Torres had sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions.Torres is described as a 44-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands at approximately 5'8 and weighs 180 pounds.Authorities said he is also wanted for an aggravated sexual assault of a child from 2017.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Torres' identification. If you know any information about the case, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.