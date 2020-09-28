Houston man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a fugitive wanted for the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 that occurred almost a year ago.

Houston police said Jose Guadalupe Torres assaulted a child in the 8900 block of West Hardy Road on Oct. 16, 2019. Detectives learned that Torres had sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions.

Torres is described as a 44-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands at approximately 5'8 and weighs 180 pounds.

Authorities said he is also wanted for an aggravated sexual assault of a child from 2017.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Torres' identification. If you know any information about the case, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrapefugitivemolestationcrime stopperssexual assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Monday morning's cool front ushers in a week of fall weather
Person in wheelchair hit and killed on Westheimer
Why 1/3 of parents say they're avoiding flu shots
Amazon sets Prime Day dates with deals starting now
Key takeaways from Trump's tax returns report
Say Their Names traveling memorial arrives in Houston today
Lake Jackson under boil order after brain-eating amoeba concerns
Show More
Houston march for Breonna Taylor brings out dozens
Brazoria Co. under disaster declaration, Abbott says
Quiet across the Atlantic... for now
3-year-old hit by car in north Harris County, deputies say
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
More TOP STORIES News